Congress MP Rakesh Rathore arrested in rape case after court rejects bail plea

Rathore was addressing a press conference when Kotwali Nagar police reached his residence to take him into custody

PTI Published 30.01.25, 03:46 PM

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested from his residence here in a rape case on Thursday, a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Rathore was addressing a press conference when Kotwali Nagar police reached his residence to take him into custody.

An FIR was lodged against Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the matter.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

