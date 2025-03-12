Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati suspended from Odisha Assembly over Koshal row

Senior Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati was suspended for seven days from the Odisha Assembly amidst chaotic scenes in the House over BJP MLA Jay Naryan Mishra’s remark that the merger of Koshal region with Odisha in 1936 was a historic blunder.

Mishra represents Sambalpur, which is part of the Koshal belt.

The House plunged into chaos on Tuesday when the Opposition Congress raised the issue of Mishra’s “separatist” remark and rising crime against women.

Bahinipati, who accused Mishra of grabbing his collar in the House amidst the pandemonium, described some BJP MLAs as criminals. Bahinipati was later suspended from the House for seven days. “I stand by my remarks that some BJP MLAs are criminals. They can suspend me but not hang me,” Bahinipati told The Telegraph.

Amidst the chaos, some members of the Congress and BJP engaged in a scuffle in the House. The Opposition members tried to break the microphone installed on the podium of the Speaker. The Speaker adjourned the House as the ruckus continued.

Mishra allegedly grabbed the collar of Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati while engaging in an argument with him. The Speaker Surama Padhy made repeated attempts to bring the situation under control but failed.

Congress members added to the din in the House by raising the issue of rising crime against women and deteriorating law and order in the state. The BJD members, who also raised the issue of Mishra’s remarks, watched the situation with alarm when Bahinipati and Mishra came close to fisticuffs.

However, Mishra remained unapologetic about his remarks. He said: “There is no reason to retract my comments. Selective approach has always been adopted towards regional identity and development. Naveen Patnaik remained in power for 24 hours but never learnt how to speak Odia. When I speak about the development of my region, it is seen as an attack on Odia identity.”

On not reciting the Bande Utkal Janani, Odisha’s state song, Mishra said: “If you call it Bande Odisha Janani, I have no objection. But why should only one region be glorified and other regions ignored?”

Mishra cited a Supreme Court directive stating that there cannot be any state anthems. “I have no objection if Bande Utkal Jannai is changed to Bande Odisha Janani,” he said.

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy accused the BJD and Congress of creating chaos. He said members of these parties broke the microphone on the Speaker’s podium and tried to snatch the files of the urban development minister when he was replying to a question. “They must apologise for their conduct,” said Tripathy who also hails from

western Odisha.