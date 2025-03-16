Congress made fun of Bodo accord, but it brought peace, development: Amit Shah in Assam

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress made fun when the BJP-led government signed the Bodo accord, but it brought peace and development in the region.

Addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam's Kokrajhar, Shah said the Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland, which has a population of 35 lakh.

He said 82 per cent of clauses of the Bodo accord has been implemented and the remaining will be done in the next two years.

Shah also exhorted the Bodo youths to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Ahmedabad.

