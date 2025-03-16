MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Congress made fun of Bodo accord, but it brought peace, development: Amit Shah in Assam

The home minister also exhorted the Bodo youths to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Ahmedabad

PTI Published 16.03.25, 02:58 PM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Assam. PTI picture.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress made fun when the BJP-led government signed the Bodo accord, but it brought peace and development in the region.

Addressing the 57th annual conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Assam's Kokrajhar, Shah said the Centre gave Rs 1,500 crore for the development of Bodoland, which has a population of 35 lakh.

He said 82 per cent of clauses of the Bodo accord has been implemented and the remaining will be done in the next two years.

Shah also exhorted the Bodo youths to start preparing for the 2036 Olympics, which is proposed to be held in Ahmedabad.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 57th Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Assam.
Congress made fun when BJP-led govt signed the Bodo accord, but it brought peace in Assam

