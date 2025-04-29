Congress fights 'terror' fire, clears air: Party distances itself from comments of 'individual' leaders

The Congress on Monday asserted that the party resolution that named Pakistan as the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack and the views expressed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at Thursday's all-party meeting are the party's position on the strike.

The party distanced itself from the remarks made by individual leaders, which the BJP has used to build a narrative against the Opposition.

Faced with yet another effort by the BJP to paint the Congress as a "terror apologist" because of the remarks of some party leaders, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said: "The Congress Working Committee (CWC) had met on April 24 and passed a resolution on the brutal terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam two days earlier. Thereafter, on the evening of April 24, the Congress president and the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha attended the all-party meeting and put forward the party's views.

"Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media. They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC’s views. There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the CWC resolution, the views expressed by Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Shri Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office-bearers alone represent the position of the INC."

Disassociating the party from the controversial remarks of leaders, including Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Ramesh said what they had said "is their personal opinion".

"This cowardly and calculated act of terror, masterminded by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country. We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity," the CWC resolution said.

The resolution also referred to security lapses and demanded accountability. "Pahalgam is known to be heavily guarded, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory — an area directly under the purview of the Union home ministry. These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated," it said.