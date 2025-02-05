MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Congress cries corruption in paddy procurement at government mandis

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the surveyors checking the fair average quality (FAQ) of paddy at the mandis in Madhya Pradesh were deliberately rejecting the food grains saying they did not meet FAQ standards

Basant Kumar Mohanty Published 05.02.25, 07:29 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged corruption in the procurement of paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) at government mandis because of arbitrary rejection of grains under the pretext of poor quality.

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said the surveyors checking the fair average quality (FAQ) of paddy at the mandis in Madhya Pradesh were deliberately rejecting the food grains saying they did not meet FAQ standards. He alleged that the farmers were forced to sell their crops at low prices to private businessmen who eventually sold the same crops in mandis at the MSP and earned profits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is huge corruption in the procurement of crops at mandis. What is the government doing about it?” Singh asked.

Minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi ruled out any corruption. “What Digvijaya Singhji is saying is about their tenure when they were in power. After we came to power, procurement has increased. The farmers are paid through direct benefit transfer. There was a time when the government was spending 1 and only 15 paise was reaching people.”

Kharge said the minister was evading the question. “Instead of answering the question, the minister is talking about the previous government. The people engaged in checking the quality of the crops at the mandis are not well-qualified. When the farmers take the paddy to the mandis, they are told that it is a second-grade paddy.”

RELATED TOPICS

Paddy Procurement Congress Farmers Minimum Selling Price (MSP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump withdraws US from UN Human Rights Council, stops funding for Palestinian refugees

The US left the Geneva-based Human Rights Council last year, and it stopped funding the agency assisting Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after Israel accused it of harboring Hamas militants who participated in the surprise October 7, 2023, attacks in southern Israel, which UNRWA denies
Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Those claiming to have organised a digital Kumbh could not give the digits of those killed

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT