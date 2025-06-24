MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Congress clarifies Rahul Gandhi’s London visit amid BJP’s ‘disappearance’ jibe

Rahul Gandhi's niece Miraya Vadra, who is the daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, is graduating from the UK

PTI Published 24.06.25, 12:57 PM
Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP after it raised questions over Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip and clarified that he has gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and will be back shortly.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya earlier attacked Gandhi over what he said were "frequent disappearances".

"Rahul Gandhi was on a secret foreign holiday just last week. Now, he has flown abroad again to yet another undisclosed location," Malviya said on X.

"Why these frequent disappearances? What is so compelling that keeps him away from the country so often? As the Leader of the Opposition, he owes the people of India answers," he said.

There was also speculation on social media that Gandhi had gone to Bahrain.

However, the Congress sources said that his flight schedule was New Delhi-Bahrain-London.

"The PMO is, as usual, up to its dirty tricks. It knows nothing else. Shri Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and will be back shortly," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

Gandhi's niece Miraya Vadra, who is the daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, is graduating from the UK.

Rahul Gandhi.
