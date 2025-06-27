Confident in trajectory of most consequential partnership of 21st century: MEA on India-US ties

India on Thursday said it has "noted" the recent visit of Pakistan Army chief to the White House, even as it asserted that the India-US partnership is grounded in shared democratic values, and "we remain confident in the trajectory of this most consequential partnership of the 21st century".

At the weekly media briefing in the capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about the invitation that was extended to Field Marshal Asim Munir to the White House.

US President Donald Trump had hosted Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff for lunch at the White House on June 18.

"On your question regarding the White House invitation, we have noted the visit. I have no further comment to make," Jaiswal said when asked how New Delhi saw this invitation.

In his remarks, he also underlined the significance of the India-US ties.

"As far as the India-US relationship is concerned, let me remind you that our partnership with the United States is wide-ranging, grounded in shared democratic values and growing strategic convergence," the MEA spokesperson said.

"A Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the United States continues to receive high-level attention and is manifested in sustained dialogue and cooperation across sectors from trade to critical technology to energy, defence, and several other fields.

"We remain confident in the trajectory of this most consequential partnership of the 21st century," he added.

