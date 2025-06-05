Cold water on Sindoor cry: Opposition slams Modi government over advance notice for Parliament monsoon session

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday announced the dates of the monsoon session of Parliament over a month and a half in advance, the unusual alacrity triggering allegations that it was meant to scupper the Opposition’s demand for a special session to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

“The government has recommended to the honourable President to convene the monsoon session of Parliament from July 21 to August 12,” parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters.

The cabinet committee on political affairs, chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, has recommended the dates, he said.

Rarely has the Modi government given such advance notice for a Parliament session. The dates for this year’s budget session, which commenced on January 31, were announced on January 17.

“Never have the dates been declared 47 days before a session is due,” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said. “The reason behind this is the government wants to run away from the demand for a special session,” he added.

“Parliamentophobia (noun). My word for the acute condition of a (Modi) government who have a morbid fear of facing Parliament. Running away from a special session,” posted Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien on X.

The ruling side’s flurry to counter the Opposition’s demand came only a day after 16 INDIA parties signed a joint letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to press for a special session of Parliament on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and their implications on national security and foreign policy.

“The government has briefed foreign nations and the media, but not Parliament — keeping the people of India and its representatives in the dark,” the letter said, justifying the demand for a special session of Parliament.

Asked about the Opposition’s demand for a special session focused on the Pahalgam attack and the military offensive, Rijiju said all issues, including Operation Sindoor, could be raised according to the rules and discussed during the monsoon session.

Ramesh sought to take a dig at Modi, saying the Prime Minister can “run away” from a special discussion but not from the monsoon session, indicating that the Opposition would seek to corner the Treasury benches.

“This has been done solely to run away from the demand being made repeatedly by the Indian National Congress and the INDIA parties for an immediate special session to discuss the brutal Pahalgam attack and the failure to bring the terrorists to justice, the impact of Operation Sindoor and its blatant politicisation, the revelations of the chief of defence staff in Singapore, the hyphenation of India and Pakistan, the embedding of China in the Pakistan Air Force, the continuous claims of President Donald Trump on mediation, and the numerous failures of our foreign policy and diplomatic engagements,” Ramesh said.

“The monsoon session will, however, still be dominated by these issues of supreme national importance. The PM has run away from a special session but will have to answer very tough questions six weeks from now,” the Congress leader added.

‘Cash judge’

The government on Wednesday reached out to the Opposition parties to build consensus for bringing an impeachment motion against the Delhi High Court judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, during the session. Justice Varma has been indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel over allegations of unaccounted for cash found at his residence in Delhi when a fire broke out.