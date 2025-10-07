MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Civil aviation minister denies any ‘manipulation or dirty business’ in Air India crash probe

His assertion comes against the backdrop of concerns expressed in certain quarters about the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) probe into the fatal crash

PTI Published 07.10.25, 03:51 PM

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12.

Naidu said everyone has to wait for the final AAIB probe report to know what exactly happened.

"There is no manipulation, or there is no dirty business, happening in the investigation. It is a very clean and very thorough process that we are doing according to the rules...," the minister said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a book launch function in the national capital.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

