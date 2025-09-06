Chinese sailor missing after falling into sea at Odisha’s Paradip Port, search on

Search operations continued for over 12 hours on Friday after a Chinese sailor fell into the sea from a bulk carrier at Odisha’s Paradip Port.

Jang Tai, a crew member of MV Lucky Dragon, slipped into the water while fixing a ladder on Friday morning as the vessel prepared to leave the Paradip International Cargo Terminal berth.

A Bangladeshi colleague jumped in to rescue him, but only the latter was pulled out alive by CISF jawans.

The Chinese sailor could not be traced.

A combined team of the Coast Guard, NDRF, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, Odisha Marine Police and CISF has been pressed into service.

Officials fear the sailor’s body may have been swept away by strong currents into deeper waters.

Paradip Port has an approach channel depth of 18.7 metres and an entrance channel depth of 17.1 metres, enabling it to handle large vessels including capesize ships.

Sources said the strong current and depths of up to 14.5 metres at the berths make recovery difficult.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain whether the sailor fell accidentally or was pushed. “We are investigating from all angles. The ship is still in the harbour,” a senior police official said.

Port authorities said steps would be taken to further strengthen safety protocols. The vessel, a bulk carrier built in 1999, was sailing under the Panama flag.

The vessel had entered Paradip on September 1 after unloading cargo.