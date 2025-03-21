Chhattisgarh: Bijapur gunfight a major blow to Maoists' west Bastar division committee

Security forces dealt a significant blow to the West Bastar Division Committee of Maoists, responsible for several attacks and spreading terror in the region, by killing 26 Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district a day before, a police officer said.

While 26 Naxalites were killed in Bijapur district, four Maoists were gunned down in Kanker by a joint team of the BSF and District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel of the state police. A police jawan was also killed in the encounter in Bijapur, officials had said.

A senior police officer on Friday said 19 of the 30 slain Naxalites, including 15 women, have been identified so far. The operation in Bijapur saw the elimination of 26 Naxals, including 14 women.

"Of 26 cadres killed in Bijapur, 18 have been identified so far and efforts are on to establish the identity of others. One of the Naxal leaders killed in Kanker was identified as Lokesh, the Platoon Commander of PLGA Company No. 5," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said in a press conference.

Among those killed in Bijapur were West Bastar Divisional Committee member Sitto, who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head.

Sitto and her husband, Jithru, a commander of Maoist Platoon No. 13, were notorious for their role in spreading terror in the region for several years, he said.

"Eight of the slain cadres were identified as area committee members, each with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads. The remaining identified cadres were part of Platoon No. 13," he added.

Sundarraj said the Bijapur operation inflicted major damage to the Maoist organisation in the West Bastar division.

"Over the last year, security forces have been successful in eliminating several cadres, and this operation has dealt a severe blow to their structure," he added.

Security forces will continue their operation till peace is restored and the Maoists' formation is destroyed, the IGP said.

A cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, SLRs, INSAS rifle, three .303 rifles, Barrel Grenade Launchers (BGL), and several other firearms, were recovered from the operation sites.

Security forces are currently conducting a search operation in the dense forests along the tri-junction of Bijapur, Dantewada, and Sukma districts, amid reports that several injured Naxals managed to escape into the forests.

Police jawan Raju Oyam of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was martyred during the encounter in Bijapur.

Oyam, who had joined the police force after quitting Naxalism in 2020, was remembered for his bravery during the operation. A wreath-laying ceremony was held in Bijapur to pay tribute to his sacrifice.

In the aftermath of the encounters, security forces have expanded their presence in the Bastar region. In the last 14 months alone, 37 new security camps have been set up, primarily in Bijapur district, to fill the security vacuum and support development initiatives.

Tarrem and Pamed, once considered a Maoist stronghold, is expected to be a game-changer, facilitating better access and development in the region, the police officer said.

