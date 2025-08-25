Chaos in Patna as crowd smashes VVIP car windows during protest over Indrapuri children's deaths

Atal Path in Patna turned into a site of public anger on Monday evening. A large group gathered on the busy road, targeting vehicles in protest over the deaths of two children whose bodies were discovered inside a parked car on August 15.

The mob damaged a VVIP car and a police escort vehicle. Witnesses said the windows of the VVIP car were smashed before the driver sped away. Policemen and bodyguards on duty abandoned the spot on foot.

A video of the incident, is now circulating widely. The protest led to a massive traffic jam, with Rajivnagar crossing completely blocked for a while.

The anger stems from the discovery of the bodies of siblings Deepak Kumar (5) and Laxmi Kumari (7) inside a car parked on Road no. 15 in Indrapuri locality. The children had left for tuition around 12.30 pm on Independence Day but never returned home.

Their mother, Kiran Devi had said, "There were strangulation marks and injuries on their hands. The police are not taking any action. We demand justice."

She accused the police of "covering up the case" and alleged her children were murdered. Six days after the incident, family members and local residents had blocked traffic on Atal Path, burning tyres during peak evening hours. T

hat blockade was lifted after 45 minutes following intervention by the police and administration.

Officials maintain that the investigation is ongoing. Additional station house officer of Patliputra, Vishal Kumar, said, "The postmortem report did not provide any clear conclusion. Doctors are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to give their opinion. The police have preserved the viscera and sent it to the FSL for further analysis."