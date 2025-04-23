CGHS introduces new system for 50 lakh beneficiaries: Old system to shut down, aims to eliminate duplication

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), the health insurance scheme for central government employees, is set to move to a new digital platform starting April 28, 2025, with the launch of a modernised Health Management Information System (HMIS).

All CGHS services, including those at wellness centres, will remain closed for a day on April 26 to allow for the switchover.

The new system, developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), is aimed at improving access, transparency, and administrative efficiency in service delivery.

According to CGHS, the older platform had become incompatible with current IT standards and cybersecurity protocols.

From April 28, the old CGHS websites, www.cghs.gov.in and www.cghs.nic.in, will be deactivated. The new platform will operate from www.cghs.mohfw.gov.in.

All existing beneficiary data, including medical history and pharmacy transactions, will be migrated.

As of 2023-24, India has a total of about 47.6 lakh CGHS beneficiaries.

At the centre of the revamped system is PAN-based identification of beneficiaries.

“Every beneficiary will now be mapped to a unique PAN-based identifier. This will eliminate duplication of records and help in streamlining the validation process for entitlements,” stated the official release.

Card applications will now go through scrutiny before payment.

“New system enables scrutiny and approval of card applications before the payment stage. This ensures that applicants are guided regarding eligibility and contribution amount before making a payment.”

The platform is integrated with Bharat Kosh for contribution verification. “Contribution payments will now be auto-verified through direct integration with Bharat Kosh. There will be no manual choosing of options, entry of details on Bharat Kosh portal which shall eliminate errors and refund issues.”

Bharatkosh is the initiative of the finance ministry to provide one stop services to deposit any money, fees or fine, into the government account.

Services like card transfers, changes in dependent status, and category changes (e.g., serving to pensioners) will now be available online. Real-time tracking and alerts will be introduced across processes. “The system will generate SMS and email alerts at each stage of application processing. This increases transparency and reduces in-person follow-ups.”

All users will be prompted to reset their passwords upon first login, as part of a cybersecurity measure based on ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) advisories.

Department identity will be authenticated using pay and Accounts office and drawing and disbursing officer codes from employee salary slips.

The CGHS mobile applications for Android and iOS have been re-released with an upgraded interface. Beneficiaries can now access digital CGHS cards, track application status, schedule appointments (where applicable), and reach Helpdesk or additional director offices through the app.

Applications for CGHS services submitted on the old platform, but not paid for by April 27, will lapse and must be resubmitted via the new system, said the release.

All beneficiaries above 18 years of age have been advised to link their PAN cards with their CGHS beneficiary IDs and make corrections if needed using the new website. “All beneficiaries aged above 18 years are advised to link their PAN Card with their CGHS beneficiary ID and apply for corrections in case of any errors through the beneficiary login on CGHS website.”

Departments will be included into the new platform for paperless approvals. In the interim, they may continue to submit physical applications at the CGHS card sections.