‘Squid Game’ on Bengaluru footpaths: Artist’s protest exposes crumbling city infrastructure

In a city that prides itself on being India’s tech capital, even walking has become a life-threatening challenge.

Near St John’s Hospital, one of Bengaluru’s busiest areas, artist Badal Nanjundaswamy and a group of journalists staged a performance to highlight the crumbling state of the city’s infrastructure. Their weapon of choice: dark satire, dressed up as Squid Game characters.

Clad in the iconic costumes from the hit Netflix series, the group filmed themselves attempting to cross a footpath littered with gaping holes, jagged rocks, wires, and open drains.

Each step looked like a move in a survival game. Just that this isn’t fiction. This is the everyday reality for Bengaluru citizens.

The video was widely shared, not for its theatrics, but for the honesty with which it exposed the condition of pedestrian life in the city.

One X user said: “Funny to watch but embarrassed overall, considering the helplessness common man is forced to endure. Price of Democracy, one must say to the least. No accountability. No shame to the authorities. No action will be taken ever. No hope.”

Another lashed out at civic authorities: “Hilarious but shameful @BBMPCOMM! You plan underground tunnels, a sky tower and a third airport when you don't even have proper surface roads and drains! Talk about priorities!”

And a third user added a grim punchline: “But i like the fact BBMP has ensured the best super speciality hospital St John Hospital is close by, so in case of emergency help is not too far.”