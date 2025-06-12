Ceremonial start of Amarnath Yatra amid ‘foolproof security’ after Pahalgam terror attack

The focus of the Jammu and Kashmir administration formally shifted to the Amarnath Yatra with the performance of Pratham Puja at the cave shrine on Wednesday, marking the ceremonial beginning of the pilgrimage.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha promised foolproof security to pilgrims

and urged devotees to visit in large numbers.

This year’s Yatra assumes added significance as it is coming weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 tourists and a local ponywallah died. Pahalgam is the traditional base camp of the Yatra.

Security forces have conducted numerous searches in a large area surrounding the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, where the attack took place, but the militants involved in the massacre remain at large.

Sinha, who heads the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board that manages the Yatra, performed the Pratham Puja at the shrine.

“I will request all devotees to visit in very large numbers. The Yatra begins on July 3 and it will continue till Raksha Bandhan on August 9. The shrine board and the Jammu and Kashmir administration have improved upon the facilities for the pilgrims. All the security agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the army, the CRPF and other forces, have made foolproof security arrangements for the Yatra,” Sinha told reporters after performing the prayers.

In a statement, the LG said all stakeholders were working with “complete devotion, dedication, collaboration and clear objectives for a hassle-free and safe pilgrimage”.

Sinha also lauded the “invaluable contributions of the people of J&K, civil society groups and all service providers”.

“I have full faith that significant improvements to essential facilities and services will ensure this year’s pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us,” Sinha said.

CPM 370 plea

A delegation of CPM parliamentarians, led by general secretary M.A. Baby, on Wednesday visited the areas in Kashmir that were affected by Pakistani shelling during the recent India-Pakistan clash.

The group held a daylong convention in Srinagar’s Tagore Hall, where the leaders made a passionate plea for the restoration of Article 370. “Post Pahalgam incident, we demanded a special session of Parliament to discuss the current security situation in J&K and the emerging escalation between the two countries, but the government seems to be reluctant to face the Opposition,” Baby said.

The Left parties were the only major political force in the country that had opposed the abrogation of Article 370.