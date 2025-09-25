Centre yet to act against TISS chancellor named in CBI FIR over education scam

The Centre is yet to act on the alleged involvement of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) chancellor D.P. Singh in an education scam although an FIR was filed three months ago, prompting some academics to suspect a nexus between the government and fraudsters.

Singh continues to be at the helm of the government-controlled TISS despite the CBI accusing him of involvement in a corruption racket. On June 30, the central agency filed an FIR in a corruption case involving irregularities in the inspection and regulatory processes of medical colleges. The FIR had named 34 people, including Singh, who is also the former chairman of the UGC, and eight officials from the health ministry.

The accused allegedly used to take bribes in exchange for a favourable report by

the National Medical Commission (NMC) to the Naya Raipur-based Rawatpura Institute of Medical Sciences and Research.

The CBI had said the bribe money allegedly exchanged among NMC teams, intermediaries and representatives of medical colleges was being routed through hawala.

Shortly after the filing of the FIR, the Congress had demanded Singh’s dismissal from the TISS.

Lending credence to the allegations of scams in the education sector, the UGC on Tuesday issued a notice asking people not to fall victim to impostors soliciting bribes for a favourable consideration by the higher education regulator.

“It has come to the notice of the UGC that certain unscrupulous individuals are fraudulently demanding money from the public, falsely claiming to represent UGC officials and offering approval of proposals in return,” said the notice issued by UGC secretary Manish R. Joshi.

“The Commission does not authorise any individual or agency to solicit money or offer approvals on its behalf. The public/ stakeholders are advised to remain vigilant and not to fall victim to such fraudulent claims or calls,” the notice added.

Abha Dev Habib, an associate professor of Miranda House, said Singh should not have continued as TISS chancellor after the FIR. “If an inquiry is going on in a case of fraud, the person facing the case should step down or the government should have removed him to ensure the inquiry is not influenced. It gives a message about action against questionable conduct of people. But, we do not see any action,” Habib said.

“We see question papers are leaked in high-stakes exams and other forms of malpractices. It only points to a larger nexus between the

government and certain people to continue corruption,” Habib added.

An email sent by The Telegraph to higher education secretary Vineet Joshi seeking his comment on the alleged inaction by the Centre vis-à-vis Singh is awaiting a response.