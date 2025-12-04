Pradhan defends pause in Samagra Shiksha funds and flags alleged misuse in Bengal

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday justified the pause in funds under the school education scheme Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to Bengal, claiming that the state had diverted funds for party activities.

During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Pradhan was asked about the non-release of funds to Tamil Nadu and Kerala under the SSA, the main scheme for implementation of the Right To Education Act. According to the data provided, the education ministry has yet to release a huge amount of funds to the three states.

After CPM MP John Brittas asked about funds not being released to Kerala, DMK MP R. Girirajan wanted to know if the government would expedite the release of dues of ₹2,151 crore to Tamil Nadu. Pradhan said funds had been discontinued

to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and

Bengal. However, he drew a distinction between the cases of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and that of Bengal.

“This is a genuine question. I am open whether it is Tamil Nadu or Kerala. West Bengal has a different story. For Tamil Nadu and Kerala, we have given partial money to them,” Pradhan said.

Some Trinamool Congress MPs objected to the minister’s comment on Bengal. “Dada, wait. If you ask me for a supplement, I will reply in detail. It is because you have spent the SAA funds on party activities. You created a mess,” Pradhan said.

Brittas said the minister had taken the stand that unless the states implement the PM-SHRI school upgrade scheme, the Centre would not release funds under the SSA. “SSA should not be linked to any other schemes,” Brittas said.

Pradhan said the non-BJP-ruled states of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Punjab were getting funds appropriately. He said the National Education Policy, SSA and the PM-SHRI were federal government policies implemented with the mutual agreement of the states. All parts of the country are unanimous on the issue that this has to be implemented, he said.

“At one point in time, they (Kerala) agreed to sign the PM-SHRI MoU. Later on, what compelled them, I don’t know. They are facing a dilemma within themselves. Due to internal contradictions, they are not implementing PM-SHRI,” Pradhan said.

Kerala’s entitlement for this year is around ₹452 crore. “We are ready to release all the money, subject to the condition of implementation of the NEP, which they have agreed to implement. You may have some internal contradictions but why are you putting the burden on the people of Kerala?” the minister said.

Pradhan said the matter had been discussed with the Tamil Nadu government. “At one point in time, they agreed. When they go back to Chennai, they have a different opinion. I am open. I am ready to cooperate with any state which comes to terms with the Union government,” the minister said.