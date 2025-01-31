CBI closes UGC-NET paper ‘leak’ case, finds no evidence of conspiracy

The CBI has closed its investigation into the suspected UGC-NET paper leak last year as it has not found any conspiracy or organised racket, sources said on Thursday, adding that a student had put out a doctored question paper to make money.

The UGC-NET June 18, 2024, examination was cancelled the next day following inputs suggesting it was leaked on the darknet and was available on Telegram.

In its closure report filed before a Delhi special court, the CBI said there was no evidence of a paper leak in the case. The agency also sent a report to the Union education ministry.

The court will now decide whether to accept the report and close the case or direct the agency to probe it further.

“Our probe has revealed that the screenshot of the leaked question paper was a doctored document circulated by a student to make some money,” said a CBI

official.

More than 11 lakh candidates had registered for the examination.