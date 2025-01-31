MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 31 January 2025

CBI closes UGC-NET paper ‘leak’ case, finds no evidence of conspiracy

'Our probe has revealed that the screenshot of the leaked question paper was a doctored document circulated by a student to make some money,' said a CBI official

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 31.01.25, 05:51 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

The CBI has closed its investigation into the suspected UGC-NET paper leak last year as it has not found any conspiracy or organised racket, sources said on Thursday, adding that a student had put out a doctored question paper to make money.

The UGC-NET June 18, 2024, examination was cancelled the next day following inputs suggesting it was leaked on the darknet and was available on Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its closure report filed before a Delhi special court, the CBI said there was no evidence of a paper leak in the case. The agency also sent a report to the Union education ministry.

The court will now decide whether to accept the report and close the case or direct the agency to probe it further.

“Our probe has revealed that the screenshot of the leaked question paper was a doctored document circulated by a student to make some money,” said a CBI
official.

More than 11 lakh candidates had registered for the examination.

RELATED TOPICS

UGC-NET Question Paper Leak Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Spotlight on VVIP syndrome: Days after stampede, government sleeps on devotee plight

The gap between the arrangements for VIPs and ordinary devotees came up repeatedly in conversations on Thursday with the pilgrims, still shell-shocked by the human tragedy whose actual toll is expected to be far higher than the government’s figure.
Jaishankar.
Quote left Quote right

Trump is American nationalist. He will change lot of things.. There may be issues where we differ

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT