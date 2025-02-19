CBI files FIR against J&K labour department secretary over 'disproportionate assets', raids seven places

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at seven locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, secretary of labour and employment department, officials said.

Ranjan has allegedly amassed assets which he could not satisfactorily account for, they said.

The agency has registered a case against Ranjan after analysing his assets during its investigation into gun license cases, they said.

Sources said the searches also took place in civil secretariat in Srinagar where his office is located.

