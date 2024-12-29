CBI court convicts 14 CPM workers for murder of two youth Congress activists in Kerala

The CBI court in Ernakulam, Kerala, convicted 14 CPM workers, including a former party legislator, for the murder of two Youth Congress activists at Left-bastion Periya in Kasaragod district five years ago.

Much to the dismay of the family members of the two youths, the CBI court acquitted 10 of the 24 accused. One of those found guilty urged the court to pronounce the death sentence on him. The court will pronounce the sentence on Friday.

The CBI court in Kochi found eight accused guilty of murder and conspiracy. Another six CPM workers have been found guilty of conspiracy, destruction of evidence and assisting in the crime.

Former CPM Uduma MLA and Kasaragod-based leader K.V. Kunhiraman has also been found guilty. The court ruled that the kingpin behind the twin murders is CPM Periya local committee member A. Peethambaran.

The prosecution claimed that the twin murders were carried out after politically motivated attacks and counter-attacks by CPM and Congress activists in Periya.

After the court found him guilty, Vishnu Sura alias A. Surendran told the judge in tears that he was innocent but maintained that he did not wish to live, urging the court to hang him to death or help him commit suicide.

The prosecution has charged him with conspiracy, destroying facts and helping the convicts evade the law. The other convicts pleaded that they all have families, including aged parents and young children, to take care of. One of those found guilty, Ashwin, told the court that he was imprisoned at the age of 18 and had dreamt of becoming a soldier.

The two Youth Congress workers, Kripesh, 19, and P.K. Sarath Lal, 24, were murdered on February 17, 2019, allegedly by a group of CPM workers. Kripesh’s father P.V. Krishnan told The Telegraph that they are hopeful the CBI court would pronounce the maximum punishment for those involved in the crime.