Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into custody by Special Investigation Team in sexual harassment case

Prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody on Wednesday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, official sources said on Monday.

He was taken into custody from Wayanad, a police officer with the Kochi City Police confirmed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, was constituted to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment filed by the actress against Chemmanur, a jeweller.

Chemmanur was booked under non-bailable sections following Rose's complaint.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.