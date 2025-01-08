MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 08 January 2025

Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into custody by Special Investigation Team in sexual harassment case

Chemmanur was taken into custody from Wayanad, a police officer with the Kochi city police confirmed

PTI Published 08.01.25, 02:56 PM
Boby Chemmanur

Boby Chemmanur Wikidata

Prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody on Wednesday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment case filed by Malayalam actress Honey Rose, official sources said on Monday.

He was taken into custody from Wayanad, a police officer with the Kochi City Police confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Circle Inspector of Kochi Central Station, was constituted to investigate the allegations of sexual harassment filed by the actress against Chemmanur, a jeweller.

Also Read

Chemmanur was booked under non-bailable sections following Rose's complaint.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Sexual Harassment Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A country afraid of humour? Satish Acharya, Manjul told their cartoons violate India’s laws

The satirists get notices from X saying police claim their takes on politics violate India’s information-technology laws; both say they are not afraid to exercise their right of expression
Jasprit Bumrah, Michael Clarke (inset)
Quote left Quote right

I actually think Bumrah is the best fast bowler ever across all three formats

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT