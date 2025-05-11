BSF jawan succumbs to injuries from Pakistan shelling, death toll on Indian side rises to 28

A BSF jawan succumbed to his injuries, which he had sustained in Pakistani shelling, at a hospital here on Sunday, officials said.

This takes the death toll on the Indian side in the four days of intense clashes between India and Pakistan to 28.

Constable Deepak Chimngakham was among the eight BSF personnel injured in the cross-border shelling along the International Border in R S Pura Sector here on Saturday.

“We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF braveheart Constable Chimngakham in the service of the nation. He sustained injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11,” BSF Jammu said in a post on X.

It said the Director General of BSF and all ranks expressed their deepest condolences to his family.

“Wreath-laying ceremony (of the fallen jawan) with full honours shall take place tomorrow (Monday) at frontier headquarters Jammu,” the BSF said.

While 16 persons, mostly civilians, lost their lives in intense Pakistani shelling on May 7, three others including an Army JCO were killed on May 9, while eight more persons fell to the Pakistani shelling on May 10.

According to officials, dozens of Pakistani posts were also damaged in the retaliatory action by the Indian Army and BSF during the clashes, which ended Saturday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.