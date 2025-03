A British woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area. Both men were arrested, an official said on Thursday.

The British national was befriended by one of the accused on a social media platform. The woman had travelled from the UK to Delhi to meet him, the official said.

Further details are awaited, he said.

