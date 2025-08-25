Boycott-JPC bloc grows, Congress iffy

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday joined Trinamool in deciding to stay out of the joint parliamentary committee that will scrutinise three bills that provide for the removal of central and state ministers if held in custody for 30 consecutive days.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Samajwadi Party, too, are understood to have taken a similar decision. The Congress and several other Opposition parties are still undecided.

The Congress was initially inclined to participate in the deliberations and submit a dissent note so that the alternative view on the matter too became part of parliamentary records. The communist parties and the RSP have a similar view.

With the government yet to reach out to some of the Opposition parties and seek names for the JPC, most are taking their own time to formulate a response on the subject.

One of the three bills — which allow for the removal even of the Prime Minister and chief ministers — requires a constitutional amendment, for which the BJP lacks the numbers in the Houses.

Since this bill alone has wide application — the other two applying only to the Union Territories — the Opposition feels secure that the “draconian” and “anti-federal” measure cannot be enacted. Some of them, therefore, see the JPC as a waste of time.

Asked whether the Opposition was divided on the issue, a senior politician said all the parties were against the bills, and the differences related to whether there was any point participating in the JPC.

“Some will register their view by staying out, others may participate in the JPC and submit dissent notes,” the politician said.

Announcing the AAP decision, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said: “The Modi government is bringing a bill that is unconstitutional. The purpose of this bill is to put Opposition leaders in jail and topple the governments of Opposition parties.”

Singh contested the BJP claim that the bills are meant to fight corruption in high places.

“The purpose of this bill is to end democracy in the country. The JPC that the government is forming for this bill will not include the Aam Aadmi Party. The purpose of this bill is not to end corruption because the BJP loves corruption and the corrupt,” he said.

After the AAP announced its decision, Trinamool Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien said on X: “More parties calling out Modi coalition’s stunt to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). Valueless JPC.”