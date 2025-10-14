BJD yet to announce candidate for Nuapada bypoll after BJP inducts ex-BJD MLA’s son

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the principal Opposition in Odisha, is yet to announce its candidate for the Nuapada Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the gazette notification for the by-election, which will mark the first major electoral test for the ruling BJP since it came to power last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP, meanwhile, pulled off a coup of sorts by inducting Jay Dholakia, son of former BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, into its fold. Jay joined the saffron party on November 11 and is likely to be named the BJP candidate for the seat that fell vacant following his father’s death.

His sudden defection has put the BJD in a fix, with party leaders burning the midnight oil to finalise a strong candidate capable of retaining the party’s hold over the constituency.

BJP sources said that Jay Dholakia’s name has already been forwarded to the party’s central election committee for final approval. Jay had joined the party in the presence of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and State BJP president Manmohan Samal.

On the other hand, sources in the BJD said the party’s core committee would shortlist three names after verifying credentials and assessing several factors, including the prospective candidates’ contribution to the organisation. The final list will then be submitted to BJD president Naveen Patnaik for approval.

With Jay now in the BJP camp, pressure is mounting on Naveen to personally lead the election campaign in Nuapada, located in western Odisha. “If Naveen Babu joins the campaign, the party will be able to overcome the setback caused by Jay’s departure, and the BJD’s chances of winning would certainly increase,” said a senior party leader.

The Congress, meanwhile, has already announced Ghasiram Majhi as its candidate. Majhi has hit the ground running with a door-to-door campaign across the constituency.

Following Rajendra Dholakia’s demise, the BJD’s strength in the 147-member Odisha Assembly has been reduced from 51 to 50. The BJP currently holds 78 seats, while the Congress has 14 MLAs. There are also three Independents and one CPM legislator.

According to the ECI notification, the last date for filing nomination papers is October 22, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

Considering the Maoist threat and the presence of polling stations in certain sensitive areas, the ECI has permitted the use of helicopters during polling and related operations.