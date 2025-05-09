Suspected bomb in Jaisalmer, missile debris in Punjab discovered amid Indo-Pak tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, two separate incidents involving suspicious aerial debris have heightened security concerns across the country.

On Friday morning, a bomb-like object was discovered near a nursery in the Kishanghat area of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. The object, found in front of the Jogis’ colony under the Kotwali police station limits, prompted an immediate response from local authorities. Kotwali SHO Prem Daan stated that the object resembled a bomb, though it remains unclear whether it is live or defused. Army experts have been dispatched to the site for inspection and possible defusal.

The alert was raised by a local resident, Arjun Nath, who informed the Sarpanch’s representative, Kalyan Ram. The Indian Air Force and local police swiftly cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the object may be part of a drone launched by Pakistan around 10:30 PM on Thursday, but official confirmation is still awaited.

In a related incident, missile-like debris was found in fields near Kamahi Devi village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district on Thursday evening. According to Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mukesh Kumar, the metallic debris appeared to be from a missile, prompting immediate action from the police, who then involved the Indian Air Force. The debris was secured and taken for further investigation.

These incidents occurred as India remains on high alert following a series of attempted attacks by Pakistan using drones and missiles on military installations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur, and other strategic locations late Thursday night. Indian forces successfully neutralized these threats. In response, the Ministry of Defence emphasized that India is "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."

A precautionary blackout was enforced in several cities, including Pathankot, Mohali, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Hoshiarpur. Authorities across affected regions have urged residents to remain calm and adhere to safety protocols as investigations continue and security measures are intensified.

With inputs from PTI