BJP's Rekha Gupta sworn in as new Delhi CM, gets 'Z' category security for her tenure

The 50-year-old is the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers

PTI Published 20.02.25, 12:54 PM
Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi chief minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi.

Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi chief minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi. PTI

BJP's debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday in a grand show of strength that marks the party's return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers. Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.

Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor V K Saxena.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has been accorded 'Z' category security of the Delhi Police, sources said on Thursday.

This is as per security guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs outlined in the 'Yellow Book' which details protection protocols for VIPs and VVIPs.

Under the 'Z' category of security, Gupta will be guarded by approximately 22 personnel, including personal security officers (PSOs), escorts, surveillance staff, and around eight static armed guards. The enhanced security cover is typically granted to high-profile political figures, police sources said.

Former Delhi chief minister Atishi was also provided 'Z' category security during her tenure.

Rekha Gupta
