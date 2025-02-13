‘BJP wants to turn Delhi into UP’: Atishi blames saffron party for power cuts in capital, netizens say ‘gimmick’

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi Thursday blamed the BJP for a surge in power outages across the city, alleging that the electricity supply system had collapsed within three days of AAP’s defeat in the Assembly elections.

Atishi, addressing a news conference, said over 40 power cuts had been reported from different areas since AAP’s exit.

“The BJP wants to turn Delhi into Uttar Pradesh, where power cuts last for hours. Under AAP, the power sector was closely monitored. Now, with BJP in power, it has collapsed,” she alleged.

The BJP won the Delhi Assembly polls on February 5 securing 48 of the 70 Assembly seats, and returned to power in the capital after 27 years.

With the tenure of the current Assembly set to end on February 15, a new government is yet to be sworn in.

Atishi’s comments sparked criticism online, with several users accusing her of spreading misinformation.

“You are still the caretaker CM. The new government hasn’t been formed yet. Is this press conference just a gimmick?” one user wrote.

Another post alleged that AAP was behind the outages: “Atishi Ji is orchestrating power cuts to punish voters for choosing BJP. This is nothing but a cheap, vengeful stunt.”

Another post questioned the timing of her press conference. “1. The tenure of the 7th Delhi Assembly is set to conclude on Feb 15th 2. You are the caretaker chief minister of Delhi. 3. The new govt has not been formed yet, let alone the oath-taking of newly elected MLAs. Is this press conference a gimmick, @AtishiAAP?” the post read.

Many users backed Atishi, and blamed the BJP for the outages.

“It has been a few days since AAP lost responsibility in Delhi, and power cuts have already started in many areas! I always say … you deserve what you elect!” one person wrote.

Another user claimed BJP workers themselves had complained about the outages: “BJP came to Delhi, brought long power cuts! BJP workers also made many complaints about power cuts on social media.”

The BJP has not yet responded to Atishi’s allegations.