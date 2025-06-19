BJP returns Congress’s Sindoor ‘surrender’ salvo, cites PM Modi’s phone call with Trump

The BJP on Wednesday used Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump to hit out at the Congress for raising questions over Operation Sindoor, claiming the Opposition party “stands exposed and embarrassed”.

The Congress had seized on Trump’s multiple claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan to accuse the Modi government of buckling under pressure from the US President to suddenly halt the military offensive against Pakistan. The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had taunted Modi with “Narender… surrender” jibes as the Congress sought clarification from the government.

“This conversation is bad news for the Congress! Ever since the resounding success of Operation Sindoor, the Congress has been busy spreading lies, canards and confusion — desperate to derail the national narrative. But with Prime Minister Modi’s clear and detailed talk with President Trump, the truth is out,” the BJP said in a post on X. “No place for middlemen, no scope for spin. Congress stands exposed and embarrassed, once again,” the post said.

The BJP’s attack on the Congress came after foreign secretary Vikram Misri’s statement on a 35-minute conversation between Modi and Trump. The BJP claimed that the phone conversation took place after the scheduled meeting between Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit was cancelled due to the President’s early return to the US.

The BJP’s X handle put out a poster with a picture of Modi stating: “INDIA HAS NEVER ACCEPTED MEDIATION, WILL NEVER ACCEPT IT: PM Modi on a phone call with POTUS Trump on #OperationSindoor”. The post said that this message was “loud and clear to the entire world”.

The BJP put out a series of posts detailing that during the call, Modi briefed Trump on Operation Sindoor, stressing that India struck only terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and the response was “measured, precise, and non-escalatory”.

“No mediation or trade deal discussion PM Modi clarified…. No trade deal discussions occurred. No mediation request was made or accepted. Any de-escalation talks were held bilaterally via existing military channels, at Pakistan’s request…Firm stance on terrorism PM Modi told Trump,” the party listed in its post.