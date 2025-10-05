BJP rejects cough syrup link to deaths of children, Congress slams govt of protecting company

Following deaths of children who consumed Coldrif cough syrups, the Union health ministry claimed that none of samples picked up from Madhya Pradesh contained diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol- toxins known to cause severe kidney damage.

The cases, first reported in late August, were largely concentrated in Parasia and surrounding villages in the district. Children, mostly under the age of five, initially showed symptoms of cold and mild fever. They were administered cough syrup along with routine medicine. Within days, their condition worsened with reduced urine output and subsequent kidney-related complications.

In Rajasthan, where three children have died, State Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar went even further by blaming the families. "The medicine in question was not prescribed by any government doctor. It was given at the level of the parents, who purchased it themselves. The health department has no role in this. The drug is correct; the report has shown no fault," he said.

"We got the medicine checked twice. First our drug controller tested it and then the RMSCL (Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited) tested it. Both test reports did not find it faulty," the minister claimed at a press conference at the Circuit House in Jodhpur on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday blamed mixing of "brake oil solvent" in cough syrups for the deaths of children with a suspected kidney ailment in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district since September 7.

The deaths reflect a complete breakdown of law and order and the administrative machinery, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

"So far, 10 children have died in Chhindwara after consuming the poisonous cough syrup. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with the bereaved families. But it must be remembered that this is not merely an accident but a man-made tragedy. I urge the Madhya Pradesh government to provide Rs 50 lakh each to the families of the deceased children," Nath said in a post on X.

Despite ongoing investigations Madhya Pradesh Deputy chief minister and health minister Rajendra Shukla stated that preliminary findings show no contamination in the syrup, claiming, "These deaths did not occur due to the cough syrup for sure."

Reacting to the minister's remarks the Congress MLA Arif Masood accused Shukla of making irresponsible remarks and defending the cough syrup company, questioning why the minister is giving a clean chit to the company before the investigation is complete.

"This is a very regrettable response from the health minister, he should rethink it. If the health minister makes such a statement, instead of providing justice to the public, he stands in favour of the company. This isn't the first time he has made irresponsible comments before, as well as during the Indore rat-bite incident," said the Congress MLA Masood.

BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai emphasised the need for a through investigation, stating that it is premature to conclude the cause of death without the test reports from an FDA-approved lab.

"Congress can make allegations because its job is only to make allegations. We are running the government; we have to answer, and the one who answers is more responsible than the one who makes the allegations," Bajpai said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said orders have been issued for a detailed investigation by the Drug Controller department into the incident.

"They (Drug Controller department) will look into all angles, including whether expired medicines were supplied. Necessary action will be taken after completion of the investigation," he told reporters on Saturday.

Elaborating, he said, "The investigation would examine when the medicines were manufactured, how long they were sent to other States (Puducherry, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh)..." "Based on the investigation, action will be taken." Asked whether the government would advise people in Tamil Nadu not to consume the medicine, he replied, "Yes." He added that no such incidents have been reported in Tamil Nadu and no other complaints from any other state (apart from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan), as the medicines were sent from a centralised unit of the company across the country.

Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh said, "Three doctors and executives are monitoring the situation...The administration and medical teams have been regularly updating the situation. The children’s condition is being closely monitored.”