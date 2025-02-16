MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP muds George Soros and Congress as DOGE cancels fund for 'voter turnout in India'

That the US previously allocated $21 million for 'voter turnout in India' implies 'external interference in India’s electoral process' from which the UPA government benefitted, says Amit Malviya

PTI Published 16.02.25, 04:11 PM
Union minister Giriraj Singh stage a protest over Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's alleged links with an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, which supports the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

Union minister Giriraj Singh stage a protest over Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's alleged links with an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, which supports the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation, during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. PTI

After the Elon Musk-led DOGE cancelled USD 21 million previously allocated for "voter turnout in India", the BJP claimed that the move was a pointer to the previous Congress-led UPA government allegedly enabling infiltration of Indian institutions by forces opposed to the country's interests.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said on X, "It is becoming increasingly evident that the Congress-led UPA systematically enabled the infiltration of India's institutions by forces opposed to the nation's interests - those who seek to weaken India at every opportunity." Once again, he alleged, it was the billionaire US-based investor George Soros, a "known associate" of the Congress party and the Gandhis, whose shadow looms over our electoral process.

Malviya said the Election Commission in 2012 had signed an MoU with The International Foundation for Electoral Systems' an organisation linked to Soros' Open Society Foundation, which is primarily funded by USAID.

In a swipe at the Congress, he said those questioning the "transparent and inclusive" process of appointing India's Election Commissioner had no hesitation in handing over the entire Election Commission of India to "foreign operators".

Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency, which has been constituted by US President Donald Trump, has announced that it has cancelled many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars.

The programmes cited by it included USD 486 million to the "Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening", including USD 21 million for "voter turnout" in India.

Malviya said, "$21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India's electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!"

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

