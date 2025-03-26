BJP MP moots leash on coaching centres after FIITJEE shuts without notice

A BJP Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday expressed concern over the closure of FIITJEE coaching centres in different states, disrupting preparations for competitive exams.

Sanjay Seth demanded the setting up of a regulatory body at the national level to ensure that parents and students were not cheated by such private coaching agencies.

In the last three months, FIITJEE has shut down over a dozen of its centres across states without any prior information to the parents. Seth said no alternative arrangement was made by the institute to help students continue their preparations.

“The parents and children are worried as their preparation has been severely affected midway. They are clueless about what they should do. Children have wasted precious time by waiting for clarity from the institute if it will resume the services in the same centres,” Seth said.

Seth demanded strict action against FIITJEE and a refund of fees to the parents.

Seth said the Rajasthan government had prepared a bill to regulate the activities of coaching institutions.

Last year, the education ministry had issued broad guidelines for states to regulate coaching institutes and safeguard the interest of students. However, none of the states has implemented it, a ministry official said.