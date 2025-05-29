BJP MLA calls IAF ‘incompetent, sleeping’ during Operation Sindoor, then backtracks

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania, released a video late Wednesday night trying to douse the flames he created after he called the Indian Air Force personnel stationed at the Udhampur airbase incompetent and accused them of sleeping during Operation Sindoor.

“Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Indian Air Force Ki Jai. Our forces have always brought pride to the country. Our army has won against Pakistan in a few days,” the BJP MLA said, saying that the viral clip had been edited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, the Udhampur East legislator, stood with residents opposing a notice from the Udhampur Air Force Station that called for the removal of homes and shops along the road adjacent to the base, to enable road widening.

He said that the law does not allow land to be taken without acquisition and compensation.

In a viral video clip circulating across social media, Pathania says: “Everyone knows what happened at the Air Force station during Operation Sindoor. They must be incompetent, they were sleeping, we are not at fault. We have given the Indian Army a lot of respect.”

The Udhampur airbase was at the centrestage of the latest India-Pakistan conflict.

On May 10, India said that Pakistani drones, missiles, loitering munitions, and airstrikes targeted 26 locations in India, including the Udhampur airbase.

A soldier was killed when he was hit by a fragment of a Pakistani drone, which was successfully intercepted by the Army Air Defence at the Udhampur airbase, reported The Hindu. But there was no damage to the airbase or the runway.

Pathania’s comments led to the Opposition criticising the BJP for its continuous remarks on the armed forces.

Congress leader Udit Raj said, “BJP doesn’t respect the Indian Army. Congress knows how to respect the Army. There were six surgical strikes, but Congress never tried to take credit for them. Here, BJP is taking credit. BJP MLA Ranbir Singh Pathania is saying, ‘Were the Air Force sleeping?’ He is questioning their preparations. If BJP and Narendra Modi have even a little respect left for the Army, they should expel RS Pathania from the party.”

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj called the remarks “shameful.”

“It's shameful that leaders from BJP, whether ministers, MPs, or MLAs, are making repeated statements against the Indian Army. The Army stands as a pillar of national security. If we sleep peacefully today, it's because of their sacrifice. They’re also fighting for rightful demands like pensions, which I’ve raised in Parliament. There’s a serious shortage of personnel, and the government must act. Instead of supporting the Army, BJP leaders are criticising it; this is deeply unfortunate,” Saroj said.

Earlier, on May 14, BJP MP Kunwar Vijay Shah, speaking near Indore, delivered a line soaked in communal and gendered undertones aimed at Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Right-wing trolls even abused India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri online after he announced a ceasefire with Pakistan on behalf of the government. Misri was accused of “surrendering.”