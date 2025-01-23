BJP leader John Barla confirms attendance at Mamata Banerjee's meeting on January 23 amid political speculation

In an embarrassment to the BJP, former union minister and saffron party leader John Barla said he will attend a meeting of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar on January 23, triggering speculation that he may join the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Barla had remained aloof after being denied a BJP ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked by reporters whether he will attend the meeting of the TMC chairperson at Subhasini Tea Estate ground in Alipurduar, Barla on Wednesday said, "Mamata Banerjee is the guardian of the state. If I have to work for the development of north Bengal, this can be possible under her leadership. See what happens tomorrow." Barla had earlier spurned the talks of reconciliation of state leaders like West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar who had rushed to his residence after he stopped attending party activities since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Barla, as a BJP candidate, had defeated TMC's Dasarath Tirkey in the 2019 general elections from Alipurduar and was made union minister of state for minority affairs.

He had advocated the bifurcation of Bengal by carving out a separate state from north Bengal.

Barla was strongly criticised by TMC and his comments were disowned by the BJP leadership.

Majumdar, when asked by reporters, said, "We cannot comment on what he (Barla) is planning...Let's wait and see before making any comment." Barla had also said, after the defeat of the BJP in the six by-polls including Madarihat, that "had I been the MP (from Alipurduar), BJP won't have lost the assembly seat."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.