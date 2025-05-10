BJP hails Manohar Parrikar’s legacy in defence reforms, hits out at Congress for neglect

The BJP recalled on Saturday the contribution of late defence minister Manohar Parrikar in strengthening the defence sector while accusing the Congress of neglecting the country's security.

"Parrikar was one of the strong defence ministers who cemented our defence sector. Crucial purchases of Rafael jets, jackets for the armed forces, and essentials like helmets happened during Parrikar's tenure. We cannot do without saluting late Manohar Parrikar," Goa BJP president Damodar Naik said amid the growing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

He said Parrikar- who served as the Defence Minister from October 2014 to March 2017--oversaw some key defence deals during his tenure.

"I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces. The entire country is rallying behind the PM in this action against terrorism," he told PTI.

The BJP leader alleged that the erstwhile Congress governments neglected the defence sector.

"It was only after the Modi-led government came to power, the financial allocation to the defence sector increased and the era of modernisation began," he said, adding that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism should be uprooted to bring peace in the region.

