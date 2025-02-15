BJP, AAP spar over X account of CM's office

The Delhi chief minister’s office on Friday wrote to X to restore the “CMO Delhi” official handle which was allegedly renamed as “KejriwalAtWork” soon after the AAP lost the Assembly polls last week.

BJP national secretary Tajinder Bagga on Friday wrote to Delhi policecommissioner Sanjay Arora urging him to file an FIR against outgoing chief minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for “misusing government funds and resources” by converting an official account into a personal one.

In a letter to lieutenant governor V.K. Saxena on Friday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked him to probe this “digital loot by the government”.

“I have requested the LG that the IT department should take legal action against Kejriwal for hijacking the official CMO account on X and to ensure steps to prevent such incidents from recurring,” Sachdeva told reporters.

The AAP has accused the BJP of making “baseless allegations” and advised the party to focus on governing Delhi.

“The BJP must stop making baseless allegations against the AAP and focus on governing Delhi. The AAP had ensured that Delhi gets 24/7 electricity…. Power disruptions up to four hours have been reported in several areas...,” the AAP said ina statement.

On Friday, BJP IT head Amit Malviya posted on X: “The @CMODelhi accounts were state-owned, not Arvind Kejriwal’s personal property. Tampering with them is equivalent to defacing state assets, and legal provisions exist toreclaim control.”

In an email to X on Friday, the CMO said its “grey tick” handle had been unauthorisedly changed to “@KejriwalAtWork”.

“Since ‘@CMODelhi’ became free after changing it to ‘@KejriwalAtWork’, one user used this ID and opened a parody account. It also appears that previously ‘@CMODelhi’ and now ‘@KejriwalAtWork’ is showing an error — ‘something went wrong’ — when (we) tried to see post fromthis account.

“As per established practice, official accounts are not associated with individuals and pass on to successors as and when change takes place... it is requested to ‘X’ platform to restore ‘@CMODelhi’ and password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID cmdelhi@nic.in, which is the authorised official ID of Chief Minister, Delhi,” the CMO said.

This will ensure that the official handle of the chief minister’s office is not misused in future and cannot be tampered with, theemail said.

A source in the LG’s office told The Telegraph: “We will examine legaloptions if X doesn’t restore the handle to the government.”

The BJP, which returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, is yet to announce the name of the chief minister.