BJD clashes with police during protest against increased financial powers for BDOs in Odisha

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers on Tuesday clashed with the police while attempting to breach security barricades during their march to gherao the Odisha Assembly.

The protest was staged against the state government’s decision to enhance the financial powers of block development officers (BDOs), which the party

alleged undermined the authority of elected representatives under the Panchayati Raj system.

The protest rally, held barely 200 metres from the Assembly, saw sarpanches, ward members, samiti chairpersons, zilla parishad presidents and other grassroots representatives in large numbers.



When agitators tried to storm the legislature complex, a scuffle broke out with the police. After the first barricade was breached, security personnel used water cannons to disperse them.

BJD chief whip Pramilla Mallick accused the Mohan Charan Majhi government of “killing grassroots democracy”. She said: “By enhancing the financial power of BDOs, they are undermining the Panchayati Raj system.”

The issue resonated inside the House as well. Soon after proceedings began, BJD legislators trooped into the Well, holding placards and raising slogans against the government. Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the Assembly till 4pm as the din continued, washing out proceedings for the fourth consecutive day.

When the House reassembled, BJD members again raised the issue and later staged a walkout. They sat in protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises. “The government has finished democracy by increasing the powers of BDOs. The decision must be rolled back,” said deputy leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya.

Congress MLAs, meanwhile, alleged that both the BJP and BJD were acting in collusion to stall the proceedings. Senior Congress MLA C.S. Raazen Ekka said: “We wanted the government to be forced to discuss farmers’ issues, crimes against women and other concerns. The BJD chose to disrupt instead.”

According to the new provisions, BDOs can pass Panchayat Samiti bills up to ₹10 lakh without countersignature of the chairman, up from ₹2 lakh earlier. They can also approve projects worth up to ₹20 lakh.



In addition, chief development officers cum executive officers of zilla parishads have been empowered to grant administrative approval for samiti projects.

The BJD, which controls over 80 per cent of the state’s 314 panchayat samitis, alleged that the move was politically motivated. “Biju Babu dreamt of empowering Panchayati Raj. But this government is working to destroy its spirit,” said senior leader Snehangini Chhuria.

Rejecting the charges, BJP MLA Irashish Acharya said, “A misinformation campaign is on. The move is aimed at expediting development projects. Far from weakening, the Panchayati Raj system has been strengthened through schemes like Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha.”

The clash marked the latest flashpoint between the ruling BJP and Opposition BJD, with the issue expected to dominate political discourse as the Assembly session continues.