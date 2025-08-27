BJD slams Majhi government for ‘copycat scheme’, mocks Ama Shasana rollout

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched a new governance initiative, Ama Shasana (Our Administration), aimed at directly connecting with people and seeking their feedback on government services.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) criticised the programme, calling it a copy of its own 5T and Mo Sarkar models. “This is a copycat government. They are shamelessly stealing our ideas and rebranding them,” said BJD vice-president Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

The initiative features a dedicated portal (www.amashasana.odisha.gov.in), a toll-free number (14471), and a WhatsApp helpline (7400221903) for citizens to register feedback and complaints on schemes and service delivery.

After the launch, Majhi interacted with beneficiaries over the phone, including a Class X student and pensioners under the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana. “I am here to listen to your complaints,” Majhi assured.

On X, he wrote: “From day one, we have served people with commitment. Earlier governance was out of reach. Now the government itself reaches every village. Ama Shasana is not just a scheme — it is our resolve to bring governance closer to citizens.”

The BJD, however, alleged poor implementation and accused the BJP of lifting “25 schemes” from its tenure. “In 2019, we launched Mo Sarkar and 5T, praised even by NITI Aayog. BJP leaders who once criticised them are now copying us,” Nayak added.