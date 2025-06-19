BJD president and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to undergo surgery in Mumbai

BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik is set to undergo treatment for cervical arthritis in Mumbai on June 22.

Naveen, 78, posted health updates on social media. Taking to X Naveen said: “As advised by medical experts I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My

personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannath and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you.”

This is the first time that Naveen has shared updates about his health publicly.

Naveen enjoys a good relationship with Dr Panda, a highly renowned Indian cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon, known for his expertise in complex heart surgeries. He is the founder and chairman of the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.

Naveen is likely to miss the Puri Rath Yatra this year, which begins on June 27.