Bishops bat for Waqf Amendment Bill, seek resolution to land disputes

The apex national body of Catholic bishops on Monday came out in support of the amendments to the waqf law, contending that some of its provisions were “inconsistent with the Constitution and the secular democratic values of the country”.

The statement of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) comes at a time the government seeks to table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the ongoing budget session of Parliament.

Earlier, the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council had asked MPs across political parties to vote in favour of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which has faced resistance from the Opposition and Muslim groups.

The CBCI said that the waqf board in Kerala had invoked the provisions of the existing waqf law to declare the ancestral residential properties of more than 600 families in Munambam as waqf land.

“Over the past three years, this issue has escalated into a complex legal dispute. The fact remains that only a legal amendment can provide a permanent solution, and this must be recognised by the people’s representatives,” it said.

“As the Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be introduced in Parliament, the CBCI urges political parties and legislators to adopt an unbiased and constructive approach to this issue,” it added.

The CBCI said that the rightful ownership of land must be fully restored to the people of Munambam. “Any provisions or laws that contradict the principles of the Indian Constitution must be amended. At the same time, the rights of religious minorities, as guaranteed by the Constitution, must be safeguarded.”

BJP leaders welcomed the move.

Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal posted on X: “I welcome the CBCI’s call urging all political parties and legislators to support the #WaqfAmendmentBill.”