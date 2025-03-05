Biju Patnaik’s birthday no more panchayati raj day in Odisha

The BJP-led Odisha government has decided not to celebrate former chief minister Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary — which falls on March 5 — as Panchayati Raj Divas, a tradition that has continued for the past 32 years.

Biju Patnaik, the father of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik, was a larger-than-life figure in Odisha’s political stage for over three decades. His enduring legacy was the main asset of the BJD, which was named after him and succeeded in becoming the state’s longest surviving regional party by ruling the state uninterrupted for 24 years.

Having unseated the BJD in the 2024 Assembly elections, the Mohan Charan Majhi government seems to be systematically trying to wipe out the Biju legacy, which gives Naveen’s party an extra edge over its rivals in elections.

Much to the chagrin of the BJD leaders, the BJP government has claimed that the tradition of celebrating March 5 as the Panchayati Raj Divas began as late as 2020, contrary to the claims of the BJD leaders that the day has been observed since 1992. Earlier, the day used to be a public holiday, but the Majhi government has decided to discontinue the tradition.

The chief minister’s office, in a statement, said: “The National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated on April 24. On the day, panchayati raj representatives from different states are given awards like the Rastriya Gaurav Gram Sabha and Mahatma Gandhi Assured Employment Scheme. The decision has been taken to avoid overlapping government programmes on these two dates. The government has decided to celebrate March 5 as the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik in a grand manner. However, it will not be treated as a holiday.”

BJD leader and former minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said: “The present government forgot that much before the Government of India started celebrating Panchayati Raj Divas, Odisha was celebrating it for the last three decades, not since 2020 as tweeted by I&PR department. This factually incorrect statement smacks of petty politicking and reflects the identity crisis syndrome of the present government.”

The BJD maintained that Panchayati Raj Divas has been observed on March 5 since 1992 in recognition of Biju Babu’s contributions to the panchayati raj system. Biju Babu had reserved about 33 per cent seats for women in the panchayati raj institutions.

BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma said: “Biju Babu’s birthday has been celebrated as Panchayati Raj Divas for the last 32 years. It was because of Biju Babu’s efforts that reforms were brought into the panchayati raj system.”

Odisha Pradesh Congress president Bhakta Charan Das said: “It’s a great insult to Biju Babu. He is a symbol of Odia pride.”

Aware that the decision would be widely criticised, the Majhi government has maintained that Biju Patnaik’s birth anniversary will be celebrated grandly. Chief minister Majhi on Tuesday invited Naveen Patnaik to attend the state level function to be organised on Wednesday on Biju Babu’s birthday.

However, there is no denying the government’s bid to erase the legacy of Biju Babu with several schemes named after him being renamed and rebranded to suit the BJP’s plan of tightening its grip on the voters. While Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was renamed Gopandhu Jana Arogya Yojana recently, Biju Paaka Gruha Yojana was rechristened Antyodaya Gruha Yojana and Biju Setu Yojana has been renamed Setu Bandhan Yojana.