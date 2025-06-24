BJD plans protest on rise in crime against women in Odisha

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced a statewide protest on Wednesday against the alarming rise in incidents of rape, murder and harassment of women in Odisha.

The youth and student Wing of the BJD has accused the ruling BJP government in Odisha of remaining a silent spectator to the worsening law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Monday, BJD general secretary and MLA Byomkesh Ray, along with MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy, strongly criticised the state government over the deteriorating law and order scenario and announced the protest.

“Since the BJP assumed power in the state, law and order has consistently deteriorated. Every day, newspapers are filled with reports of young women being harassed, raped, kidnapped or murdered. In one shocking incident in Gopalpur, a girl was gang-raped in front of her male friend, who was tied to a tree. Similarly, a tragic incident occurred in the chief minister’s home district, Keonjhar... Such rising cases have led to a climate of fear and insecurity among women,” Ray said.

Ray added: “It is deeply unfortunate and painful that the state government remains indifferent and has completely failed to control the worsening law and order situation. While law and order is in crisis and 11 districts are battling cholera and diarrhoea outbreaks, the BJP government in Odisha is busy celebrating the first anniversary of its rule. To draw the government’s attention and hold it accountable, the BJD youth and student wing will organise statewide students’ protests on Wednesday (June 25).”

Tripathy said: “As part of this protest, students will participate in class boycotts, wear black badges, organise picketing and burn effigies. These activities will be conducted in all colleges across the state.”

NHRC notice

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Odisha government and the state’s police chief to submit a detailed report in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur sea beach in Ganjam district earlier this month.

“The report is expected to include the status of the investigation in the case, the victim’s health and compensation/counseling, if any, provided to her by the state authorities,” a statement said.

Police have arrested six adults and four juveniles in connection with the case. Meanwhile, a five-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) fact-finding team visited the spot and is likely to submit a report on the

issue soon.

Additional reporting by PTI