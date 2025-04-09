BJD faces existential crisis: Party seems to be divided over Waqf Act support

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Odisha’s most successful regional party, seems to be facing an existential crisis in the wake of some of its Rajya Sabha members voting in favour of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

After receiving a shock defeat at the hands of the BJP in the last general elections, many BJD leaders, including two of its Rajya Sabha members, deserted the party. It’s to be seen how the party supremo Naveen Patnaik manages to quell the growing dissent and restore unity.

Senior BJD leaders have started raising their voices against the four Rajya Sabha members’ decision to support the Waqf Act, and even on Tuesday, they met Naveen at Naveen Nivas. Question marks have been raised over the party’s future, with the Rajya Sabha members indulging in mudslinging.

In the last 28 years, no one has dared to go to Naveen Nivas and raise slogans. On Monday, Naveen Nivas reverberated with “Pandian go back” and “Save BJD”.

“For the last five days, party leaders have started targeting Naveen and his close aide, V.K. Pandian, over the issue of the Waqf Act. The party’s Rajya Sabha members have also been divided over the issue. Four out of seven Rajya Sabha members have come out in support of Padian. The party seems to be completely divided on the issue. Let’s see how Naveen Babu manages to suppress the voice of dissension in the party,” said Birupakshya Tripathy, editor of

a vernacular newspaper, Pragativadi.

He said: “So far, the BJD is one of the most successful regional parties in Odisha’s political landscape. After being a successful regional party for 28 years and remaining in power for 24 years, the party’s existence is now in question.”

In 2000, the party faced a similar situation when Bijoy Mohapatra, one of the founders of the BJD, was suddenly expelled from the party.

However, as Naveen’s popularity was at its peak, Naveen managed to sail through the rough weather.

The party also faced a tough time when the party’s parliamentary party split in 2002, posing a serious challenge to Naveen’s leadership. A section of the party leaders planned a coup in 2012 while Naveen was away in London. However, Naveen again managed to overcome the crisis and maintain his grip on the party.