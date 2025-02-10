'Bihar is Bihar': Tejashwi Yadav dismisses BJP's claim of Delhi victory impact on upcoming Assembly polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted to the Delhi Assembly poll results on Sunday and asserted that they would not have any impact on the Bihar Assembly elections, expected to be held towards the end of this year.

He dismissed the claims made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the victory momentum of the Delhi polls would continue up to the Bihar elections and urged the party to fulfill its promises made to the people of Delhi instead of leaving them as rhetoric.

“Bihar is Bihar. They (the BJP) will have to understand it,” Tejashwi told reporters.

“The people are the masters of democracy. The beauty of democracy is that those, whom the people elect, form the government. We hope the BJP leaders fulfil their promises in the Delhi polls instead of limiting them to just rhetoric. The BJP has come to power there (Delhi) after around 27 years,” Tejashwi added.

His comments addressed the slogans raised by the BJP leaders in Patna on Saturday, claiming that Delhi was just a trailer while Bihar would be the movie.

The confident approach of Tejashwi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, assumes significance as RJD chief and his father Lalu Prasad has not only authorised him to lead the party in the forthcoming Assembly elections, but has also declared him the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance).

The RJD, by dint of being the largest Opposition party with 77 MLAs in the 243-member House, will lead the alliance in the polls and handle seat distribution among the allies, including the Congress and the left parties.

Meanwhile, the RJD also asserted that the Delhi poll results has indicated that the days of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU) and Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) were over.

“The JDU and LJP(R) contested the Burari and Deoli seats, respectively, but lost. The Delhi results have highlighted that the two parties are no longer favoured by the voters. Their days are over. It will reflect in the Bihar elections, and the BJP, which has been riding on the support of the JDU, will also lose,” RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said.

In Bihar, the JDU, BJP, LJP(R), and former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awami Morcha (Secular) are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Nitish Kumar.