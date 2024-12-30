MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bihar govt has become symbol of atrocity on youths, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations, said the Congress leader

PTI Published 30.12.24, 01:34 PM
Police personnel detain aspirants protesting against the alleged paper leak and irregularities in the BPSC 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), in Patna, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, (inset) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The "double-engine" BJP government in Bihar has become a symbol of atrocities on youth, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, a day after some students protesting against the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam were lathi-charged.

"It is the government's job to stop corruption, rigging and paper leaks in examinations. But instead of stopping corruption, students are being prevented from raising their voices," she said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It is inhuman to spray water and lathi charge on youth in this harsh cold. BJP's double-engine has become a symbol of double atrocities on youth," the Congress general secretary said.

Police on Sunday used water cannons to disperse the students demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam held here on December 13.

RELATED TOPICS

Bihar Government Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
