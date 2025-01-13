Bihar government halts Prashant Kishor’s protest camp plans

The Patna district administration stopped the construction of a tent city by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) at a patch of land close to the Marine drive in the state capital on Sunday.

The administration took away the material that was to be used in erecting the makeshift abodes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poll consultant-turned-politician and JSP leader Prashant Kishor, who is currently on a fast-unto-death since January 2, to demand the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services preliminary examination conducted on December 13, was supposed to continue his fast at the tent city.

“The district administration has stopped a Jan Suraaj Party camp that was being put up along the Marine drive. It was being established on a private piece of land,” a statement issued by the

JSP said.

Kishor has been on a fast for the past eleven days. The police arrested him on January 6, but the district court gave him bail on the

same day.

The JSP leader was admitted to a private hospital on January 7 over various complications due to exposure to cold, and was discharged on January 11.