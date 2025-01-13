MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bihar government halts Prashant Kishor’s protest camp plans

The administration took away the material that was to be used in erecting the makeshift abodes

Dev Raj Published 13.01.25, 11:59 AM
Prashant Kishor addresses a news conference after his release from jail in Patna on January 6.

Prashant Kishor addresses a news conference after his release from jail in Patna on January 6. PTI picture

The Patna district administration stopped the construction of a tent city by Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) at a patch of land close to the Marine drive in the state capital on Sunday.

The administration took away the material that was to be used in erecting the makeshift abodes.

Poll consultant-turned-politician and JSP leader Prashant Kishor, who is currently on a fast-unto-death since January 2, to demand the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services preliminary examination conducted on December 13, was supposed to continue his fast at the tent city.

“The district administration has stopped a Jan Suraaj Party camp that was being put up along the Marine drive. It was being established on a private piece of land,” a statement issued by the
JSP said.

Kishor has been on a fast for the past eleven days. The police arrested him on January 6, but the district court gave him bail on the
same day.

The JSP leader was admitted to a private hospital on January 7 over various complications due to exposure to cold, and was discharged on January 11.

