Bihar fumes as maize hub shifts to Karnataka

The plan of the Union agriculture ministry to shift the Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR) regional station at Begusarai in Bihar to Shivamogga (Shimoga) in Karnataka has caused a shock and uproar in the eastern state.

The decision came to light on Monday through a letter written by Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga, B.Y. Raghavendra.

Chouhan’s letter dated December 31, 2024, is in the context of the demand raised by Raghavendra to establish an Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – IIMR regional research station at Shivamogga.

“I appreciate your concern and feel privileged to inform that during the XVth Finance Commission period (Financial Year 2021-22 to 2025-26), the IIMR, Ludhiana’s regional station at Begusarai is approved for shifting to Shivamogga…,” Chouhan’s missive says.

“I believe that this will increase the production as well as productivity of maize to the maximum potential and will benefit the farming communities and other stakeholders in the state,” Chouhan added.

The move has come as a surprise because several districts of north and northeastern Bihar, which is the poorest state in the country in terms of per capital income, have come up as the maize bowl.

RJD leader Tejashwi ad Yadav said: “What is the problem of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA and the BJP with Bihar that it has directed the IIMR to shift its regional station from Begusarai to Shivamogga? The Modi government is against Bihar and its farmers. Our farmers will pay it back.”

“The regional station on maize was established in 1997 during the rule of the then chief minister Lalu Prasad and Prime Minister I.K. Gujral... This is a betrayal of the people of Bihar,” he added.

Araria, Begusarai, Purnea, Katihar, Samastipur and Madhepura districts have excelled in maize cultivation during the rabi and kharif seasons.

Progressive farmers working in Bihar also criticised the move to shift the IIMR regional station from Begusarai.

“Maize is a major cash crop for the poor Bihar farmers and is cushioning them in this era of climate change. Moreover, it is not just a grain, but also a raw material for various industries related to human food, animal feed and the ethanol industry. It has the potential to drive industrialization in the state. Moving the IIMR regional station from Begusarai is surely going to hurt farmers,” Kishore Jaiswal, Munger-based national convenor of Pragatisheel Krishi Manch, an organisation of progressive farmers, told The Telegraph.