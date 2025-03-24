Bihar Congress holds off seat-sharing talks to strengthen itself in state, mum on RJD

The Congress claimed on Sunday that it was focused on strengthening itself among the people in Bihar and would discuss seat-sharing and alliance-related matters with the RJD at an opportune moment.

The stance signaled that the Grand Old Party was not only working to revive itself in a state once considered its stronghold but was also preparing for a tough negotiation over seat-sharing in the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress also unveiled the slogan “Sarkar badlo, Bihar badlo” (Change the government, change Bihar) and expressed worry over the “deteriorating health” of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“We are strengthening the party. We have a clear vision for the state and a plan for the development of every section of society... We have to change Bihar, and for that, we must change the government,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera said at a news conference in Patna.

AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru and newly-appointed state unit chief Rajesh Kumar were also present at the news conference.

When asked about the upcoming Assembly elections, the number of seats the party would contest, and its relationship with the RJD, Khera redirected the question

to Allavaru.

“We will provide the correct answer at the right time. We are going to spend the next six months among the people of Bihar, discussing the issues affecting them. The Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) prioritise the people,” Allavaru said.

The statements by Khera and Allavaru set alarm bells ringing in political circles, as they made no mention of the RJD or its leaders — Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav — while emphasising INDIA, despite the Congress being a part of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.