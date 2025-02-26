MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 February 2025

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expands his Cabinet, inducts seven new faces from BJP

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to the new inductees who raised the strength of the Cabinet to 36

PTI Published 26.02.25, 04:41 PM
Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday expanded his cabinet, with the induction of seven new faces, all from the alliance partner BJP.

At a ceremony held in the Raj Bhavan here, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to the new inductees who raised the strength of the Cabinet to 36.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who took the oath of office were Jibesh Kumar, Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, Raju Kumar Singh, Moti Lal Prasad, Vijay Kumar Mandal and Krishna Kumar Mantu.

Also Read

Earlier in the day, Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal resigned from the Cabinet to conform with his party's policy of 'one person, one post'.

RELATED TOPICS

BJP Bihar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trinamul remains Trinamul’s biggest hurdle as Mamata Banerjee blows unity bugle for next year

Most leaders of Bengal’s ruling party are confident of returning to power for a fourth time in the 2026 Assembly election, but scratch the surface a little and the problems in its folds appear
Fires burn to light damaged houses, amid a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, February 24, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Next swap deal with Israel will use new mechanism. Date for exchange will be announced soon

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT