Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai to take oath as Chief Justice of India on May 14.

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday recommended to the Union Law Ministry to appoint senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai as the next CJI.

Justice Gavai is slated to take oath as the 52nd CJI on May 14.

CJI Khanna is due to retire on May 13.

Justice Gavai will be Chief Justice of India for about six months as he is due to retire in November. He will be the second Dalit to hold the Chief Justice post after Justice KG Balakrishnan, who was elevated to the country's top judicial post in 2007.